New Florida law bans anything blocking, altering license plates — including frames, covers, clear shields

The Brief License plate frames, covers and any other plate obstructions are now illegal in Florida under a law that took effect in October. Florida Highway Patrol says the priority for now is educating drivers, not ticketing them. The law bans all items that block any part of a license plate, including clear or tinted covers, stickers, sprays and decorative frames. Violations could eventually lead to a $500 fine or even jail time if the obstruction is used to hide a tag during a crime.



A law that took effect October 1 bans anything that blocks or alters a driver’s license plate. It includes frames, covers and even clear shields. —

What we know:

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the first step is public awareness.

"We want to make sure that an officer, trooper, a deputy can read that plate," FHP Trooper Kenn Watson explained. "Most certainly, if something happened to you, you would want us to be able to identify you quickly and efficiently, making sure that your emergency contact is correct, making sure that all of the intel that we have is proper. And the one way to do that, making sure that license plate is perfectly clean."

Watson says the law also applies to anything that doesn’t normally belong on a tag.

"This includes spraying anything on it, putting stickers on it, your favorite football team, baseball team, hockey team. These cannot go on that license plate," Watson said.

Watson noted that some frames and accessories have grown larger in recent years, making it harder for law enforcement to read plates quickly.

"If something happened to you, you would want us to be able to identify you quickly and efficiently," he said.

Drivers like Diane Bunsfield of Indian Rocks Beach say they only recently learned about the change.

"I’m just going across the East Coast and go on a small trip. But, I now know that when I get there I will take it off," she said.

The other side:

Reaction from drivers is mixed. Some believe law enforcement should have more pressing issues.

"To have the state troopers spend their time with looking at license plate covers when there’s so much else going on out there, then I think it’s kind of silly," said Jim Hardesty of Fort Myers.

Others say they understand the reasoning behind the law and do not mind removing the frames.

"I think it’s great for them. If it makes it easier for them instead of trying to get closer up to someone’s car," Bunsfield said.

What's next:

Troopers say they are focused on educating the public and expect most drivers to receive warnings for now. The law, however, can eventually carry penalties.

Violations could lead to fines up to $500 and even jail time if someone intentionally obscures a tag while committing a crime.

For now, FHP encourages drivers to check their plates and remove anything that does not belong, before warnings eventually turn into citations.