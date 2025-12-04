Florida man killed by deputies told victim ‘get on your knees’ before firing shots in taunting 911 call: SJSO

The Brief A deputy-involved shooting is under investigation in St. Augustine. Investigators say Kristopher Lee Johnson called 911 and could be heard ordering someone to "get on your knees" before gunshots rang out. Deputies said they shot Johnson after they did a PIT maneuver to stop the car he was driving, and he started walking toward stopped traffic with a gun, disobeying their commands.



A Florida sheriff’s office is releasing more information about what happened minutes before deputies shot and killed an armed suspect in St. Augustine.

What we know:

According to the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Kristopher Lee Johnson, 43, of St. Augustine, called 911.

During that call, a disturbance could be heard in the background and someone deputies identified as Johnson could be heard ordering someone to "get on your knees" before gunshots rang out.

Deputies were immediately sent to an active shooter situation in the area of 38 Thomas Industry Way in St. Augustine.

Additional 911 callers described someone shooting at a person and provided a description of a vehicle leaving the scene.

Courtesy: St. John's County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say the victim was able to run away and dodge the bullets Johnson was shooting at him.

Dig deeper:

According to the SJSO, the victim flagged down a passing vehicle on International Golf Parkway and was able to get out of the area.

Investigators said Johnson got into the victim’s abandoned vehicle and began to drive around looking for him.

Deputies responding to the incident saw the vehicle traveling south on US1 near White Castle Road and performed a PIT maneuver to stop it.

Johnson, according to deputies, got out of the vehicle with a gun in his hand and started to move toward stopped traffic.

In the 911 recording, Johnson can be heard telling the deputies to shoot him.

Courtesy: St. John's County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said they fired at Johnson when he ignored their commands.

Johnson was taken to a nearby medical center, where he was pronounced dead.

According to detectives, Johnson and the victim agreed to meet, and the victim said he was not expecting an altercation or Johnson to try to kill him.

The two deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation, which is standard protocol.

What you can do:

Anyone who may have home, business, or cell phone video of events is asked to upload it here.