Lakeland's Christmas Parade brings holiday magic to the streets

The Brief The Lakeland Christmas Parade is an annual tradition in Lakeland that has been around for 44 years. Families arrived early for the parade, some of them put out their chairs at midnight the night before. Thousands of people came out to see the floats and, of course, Santa.



The streets of Lakeland were alive with Christmas joy Thursday night as the annual Christmas parade brought holiday spirit to the community.

Parade-goers arrived early, eager to secure the best spots for this beloved tradition.

READ: President Trump and first lady light National Christmas Tree

A Tradition:

For many, the first Thursday in December marks the beginning of their holiday festivities.

Erin Finney, a parade veteran, shared, "15 years of calculation. We've got it down pat." Dana Dabie echoed the sentiment, saying, "We've been coming out here for 20 years."

Getting a prime viewing spot is no easy feat. Families told us they set up their chairs as early as midnight, while others arrived at 6 a.m.

MORE: Survey reveals: Who's getting tips for the holidays – and how much?

The anticipation was palpable as everyone prepared for the parade's dazzling display.

The Parade:

The parade featured a variety of floats and participants, from glitter-glued trailers and Girl Scouts to tree trimmers and even a cycling gingerbread man.

But the true star of the night was Santa Claus, whom the children eagerly awaited.

The excitement was summed up in one word: "Santa!"

READ: Christmas Lane brings 1.5 million lights to Plant City

Behind the Scenes:

The magic of the parade is the result of hard work and dedication.

Patrick Vandiver, one of the float leaders for the Girl Scouts, expressed his joy at seeing families come together.

"I love to see the families together, all the kids smiling, just everyone having a good time, everyone coming together for one purpose," he said.

What's next:

In a season often filled with rushing around, Thursday night was a chance for the community to slow down and soak in the holiday magic.

The parade provided a moment of togetherness and joy for all who attended.