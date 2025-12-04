Hillsborough driver involved in deadly DUI crash found guilty of lesser charge

The Brief A woman has been found guilty of DUI in a deadly 2021 crash in Hillsborough County. Adriane Blanchett was charged with DUI manslaughter. On Thursday afternoon, a jury found her guilty of a lesser charge.



A woman has been found guilty of a lesser charge in a deadly crash in Hillsborough County in 2021.

Adriane Blanchett was charged with DUI manslaughter. She was accused of crashing into a car driven by Ana Rosa Day, killing her. On Thursday, though, a jury found Blanchett guilty of DUI, a lesser charge.

The backstory:

On November 18, 2021, Adriane Blanchett visited the Tally Ho bar near Temple Terrace at 7 p.m. She left at about 11 p.m. that same evening and began the drive home.

Her neighborhood was just across the street from the bar's location, but she never made it home that night. According to police records, as Blanchett attempted to make a turn into her subdivision on Raintree Boulevard just after 11 p.m., she struck another vehicle being driven by Ana Rosa Day.

The collision disabled Blanchett's vehicle at the intersection. Day's vehicle, an SUV, overturned multiple times, ejecting her when it struck a brick wall and pole near the intersection.

Day died from her injuries.

Blanchett was tested for impairment and, based on blood alcohol content (BAC) of .108, she was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter.

Dig deeper:

During the trial, Anna Ismer, the prosecutor, showed the jury surveillance video of Blanchett arriving at the bar, sitting down and ordering a Long Island Iced Tea at 7:02 p.m. Ismer presented the jury with multiple images of Blanchett ordering drink after drink, including at least one shot before finally leaving with a "To Go" cup of what would be her fifth alcoholic beverage of the evening at 10:49 p.m.

Ismer pointed out to the jury that Blanchett is seen on video walking out of the establishment and getting into the driver's seat of her car. Investigators say Blanchett drove from the parking lot, navigating her way along Fowler Avenue towards Raintree Boulevard.

Ismer says Blanchett turned into the path of Ana Rosa Day, who was driving with a green light in the opposite direction. Blanchett's defense attorney countered the prosecution's case in his opening argument.

Jason Back, from the Public Defender's Office, focused on a number of other factors as a cause of the crash, including Day's speed, visibly wet road conditions and the traffic light at the time of the crash. He argued, it's possible that Day was speeding and ran the light when it was yellow as Blanchett was turning.

Closing statements

What they're saying:

"It is a tragedy that was caused by the defendant," the prosecutor said.

On Thursday afternoon, the prosecution focused on video evidence of Blanchett having multiple drinks in the hours leading up to the crash.

"The evidence is simple in this case," the prosecutor said. "The plain truth is, the defendant chose to drink heavily, and then she chose to drive. Those choices killed Ana Rosa Day."

Prosecutors also pointed to testimony from an officer, who said Blanchett struggled during a field sobriety test.

"The defendant's blood alcohol concentration was .11 to .19," the prosecutor said.

The state had argued, the traffic light was green when Day entered the intersection, despite the defense contesting what color the light was at the time.

"She crashed into Ana Rosa Day's vehicle, and she hit it in the rear of the vehicle, which tells you one thing, that Ana Rosa Day's vehicle cleared the light before she even made it into the intersection," the prosecutor said.

The other side:

"There was a tragedy," the defense said. "Young lady lost her life. We're not here to dispute that."

During closing statements, the defense tried to draw the jury's attention to other factors as a cause for the crash.

"Ms. Day was traveling at least 10 miles over the speed limit in his estimation, going through a yellow light at an intersection," the defense said.

The defense also pointed out visibly wet road conditions the night of the crash. Blanchett's demeanor on the surveillance video at the bar also came into question. Her attorney called the state's evidence 'distractions.'

"Living, laughing, dancing, praying is not evidence of impairment," Blanchett's attorney said. "It's everyday life."

The verdict

Big picture view:

After less than three hours, the jury returned late Thursday afternoon with a verdict. The jury found Blanchett guilty of DUI, a lesser charge than DUI manslaughter.

During sentencing, the judge shared some strong thoughts about the verdict.

"The jury found her guilty of DUI," the judge said. "The DUI resulted in an accident that took the life of another individual. I do not believe that first time sanctions are appropriate in a situation like that."

The judge says he could sentence Blanchett to a maximum of six months in jail.

"I have no problem telling everyone that I'm struggling with what to do with this," he said.

Blanchett was sentenced immediately to 90 days in jail, followed by nine months of probation. Her license will also be suspended for one year. Following sentencing, the judge addressed Blanchett.

"I hope that you go about your life after spending these next 90 days in the Hillsborough County jail ensuring that you never put yourself in the position again, ma'am, because had this verdict been different, the sentence would've been much, much different," he said.