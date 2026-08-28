21 dachshunds recovering at Humane Society of Tampa Bay, rescued from hoarding situation

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The Brief The Humane Society of Tampa Bay took in 21 dachshunds after a hoarding situation in Pasco County. Veterinarians are treating the dogs for severe flea infestations, mange, missing hair, and dental issues. Staff say the dogs need treatment before they will be available for adoption.



The Humane Society of Tampa Bay (HSTB) took in 21 dachshunds following a hoarding situation.

How the dogs got to HSTB

What we know:

The 21 dogs were transferred to the Tampa nonprofit, who said it worked closely with Pinellas County Animal Services. The dogs were rescued from a hoarding situation, HSTB added.

Pinellas County Animal Services confirmed the animals were surrendered by two owners who reside in Pasco County.

"We see this a lot with people. They get over their head with too many animals, and they can't afford to do proper medical care," HSTB CEO Sherry Silk said. "And that's the case of these guys. But of the 21 that we have, I think we’ll be able to save them all."

Dig deeper:

Silk said the dogs are not underweight but suffer from a variety of other medical issues.

"I don't know if they meant to breed them, or they just got out of control," Silk added. "But there was a lot of neglect going on."

The dogs’ health

What we know:

HSTB veterinarians and staff began conducting full exams and administering treatments this week. The dogs arrived with fleas, demodectic mange, scabbed ears, and dental problems.

"They've got thousands of fleas on them," Silk said. "And some other health issues—some of them have rotten teeth where it's gone up into the nasal cavity, so they may have to do surgery."

At least two of the female dogs are pregnant.

"They're going to have to learn to trust again," Silk said.

Tampa dog adoption update

What's next:

While HSTB just kicked off its "Clear the Shelters" event with $0 adoption fees, which runs Friday to Sunday, officials emphasize that these 21 dogs are not currently available for adoption. Staff estimate some might be available as early as next week.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 13 that no criminal charges have been filed at this time.