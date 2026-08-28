Manatee County son charged in father's murder after fight turns deadly

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The Brief Kieran Cantwell, 51, faces a second-degree murder charge following the death of his 85-year-old father in Manatee County. Investigators said a physical fight at a home on Magellan Drive left the victim with fatal head injuries. The suspect remains held at the Manatee County Jail while court proceedings continue.



A 51-year-old man faces a second-degree murder charge after his father died from injuries sustained during a physical fight at a home in Manatee County, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Manatee County murder charge

What we know:

Deputies responded to a home in the 500 block of Magellan Drive at 10 p.m. last Thursday, Aug. 20.

Investigators said Kieran Cantwell, 51, punched his 85-year-old father, Richard Cantwell, in the face during an argument. MCSO said the blow caused the older man to fall backward and strike his head on the tile floor.

First responders took Richard Cantwell to a hospital for emergency treatment, but he died from his injuries on Monday. Deputies arrested Kieran Cantwell at the scene and initially charged him with felony battery.

Following an investigation and consultation with the State Attorney’s Office, officials upgraded the charge to second-degree murder.

Jail status and bond

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released what triggered the initial fight between the father and son inside the home.

Kieran Cantwell remains held at the Manatee County Jail, where he was previously assigned a $75,000 bond.