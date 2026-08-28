Tampa Bay Rays stadium agreement: Fireworks display set for Friday evening

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The Brief The City of Tampa and the Tampa Bay Rays will celebrate the approval of the team's new stadium agreement with a fireworks display on Friday evening. The 10-minute fireworks show begins around 8:30 p.m. at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, which will be closed to visitors for safety. Spectators can view the show from the Tampa Riverwalk, while City Hall and local landmarks light up in blue and yellow.



The City of Tampa and the Tampa Bay Rays are celebrating the approval of the team's future home with a 10-minute fireworks display on Friday evening at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

Tampa Bay Rays Stadium Celebration

What we know:

According to the City of Tampa, the fireworks show is scheduled to start around 8:30 p.m. on Friday on the lawn of Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, located at 600 N. Ashley Drive.

Due to safety precautions, the public can watch from the Tampa Riverwalk and nearby surrounding areas.

The city says Old City Hall and select city landmarks will also light up in blue and yellow to honor the team.

"Today's vote makes it official. The Rays are staying in Tampa, and we are ready to build their future home," Mayor Jane Castor said. "I want to thank the County Commission for their partnership and for seeing what this agreement means for our region, jobs, investment, and a destination our entire community can be proud of. Tampa fought for this opportunity, and Tampa is going to deliver."

Downtown Tampa Noise Alert

What to expect:

Residents, business owners and visitors near downtown Tampa, Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and along the Riverwalk should expect loud noises for about 10 minutes starting around 8:30 p.m.

The festivities celebrate formal votes by the Hillsborough County Commission and Tampa City Council to move forward with constructing a new Tampa Bay Rays ballpark and mixed-use development at Hillsborough College’s Dale Mabry campus.