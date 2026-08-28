Rays stadium deal: Hillsborough County Commissioners approve funding for $2.3B ballpark project

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The Brief Hillsborough County Commissioners followed with a key 5-2 vote on Friday, authorizing county funding to move the massive project toward construction. The combined approvals clear the path for the Major League Baseball franchise to build a new ballpark and surrounding mixed-use development in Tampa.



The Tampa Bay Rays have the approvals needed to move toward construction at the Hillsborough College North Dale Mabry campus.

Hillsborough County Commissioners agreed on Friday, in a 5-2 vote, to approve the deal.

Tampa City Council approved their portion of the funding for the Tampa Bay Rays' proposed stadium deal in a key vote on Thursday.

Council members voted 4-3 in favor of their portion of funding the massive project.

Tampa City Council vote

What we know:

Tampa City council members began debating this at 12:30 p.m. Thursday and heard from dozens of public speakers and debated the deal amongst themselves.

Public speakers who spoke in favor of the project brought up the economic benefit, the improvements to Hillsborough College and what the Rays mean to the community. Those who were against it said the economic benefit may not come, that this is being rushed and that billionaires should be paying for their own stadiums.

Courtesy: Tampa Bay Rays

"When you look at your kids, grandkids, your children, that when they're graduating from that college, and they have that internship, they have the job, or the workers at the ballpark, that you can turn to them and say... ‘I was a part of that. I helped your future,’" one public speaker said.

"This is your legacy," another public speaker said. "You guys, none of you will be sitting on council by the time all of the revelation of what this turns out to be comes to pass. You do not want people remembering you as the people who screwed the city 20 years ago."

City administrators proposed an $80 million loan to the Rays that would be paid in four installments. The loan will eventually be paid off by the revenue the surrounding development takes in.

However, the city will have to pay interest until the revenue comes in, which could cost between $40 million and $50 million.

Courtesy: Tampa Bay Rays

What they're saying:

Councilwoman Lynn Hurtak said Tampa should reject using taxpayer money to subsidize professional sports team owners.

"Now is the time to prove that Tampa is the smart city," she said. "Tampa is the one that finally said no to the surge of forcing taxpayers to subsidize billionaire team owners."

Rays CEO Ken Babby says Thursday’s vote is an important step toward securing the team’s future in Tampa.

"It was nearly 14 weeks ago that we were in the room here and voted on an MOU," he said. "Today is a really important step forward in securing the forever home of the Tampa Bay Rays right here in Tampa."

Tampa Bay Rays proposed stadium project

The backstory:

The Rays submitted their latest proposed contract to Tampa and Hillsborough County, and the updated agreement established a financial framework for the $2.3 billion stadium project.

Hillsborough County would remain responsible for approximately $800 million, while the City of Tampa would contribute $80 million. The team would cover a little more than half of the estimated cost.

The city would take out a loan for its contribution, which would be repaid over time through a revenue stream generated by development surrounding the stadium.

The Rays have said they need to get shovels in the ground this fall to have the new stadium ready for Opening Day in April 2029.

Courtesy: Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa mayor and Rays CEO respond

What they're saying:

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor released the following statement after the vote:

"I want to thank our City Council members who voted today to move this transformational project forward. They recognized an extraordinary opportunity to secure the Rays' future in Tampa and advance a development that will create jobs, spur investment, and deliver lasting benefits for our community. The agreement still requires approval from the Hillsborough County Commission, and I want to recognize our County leaders who have worked tirelessly alongside us to get to this point. The opportunity before us is about much more than a ballpark. It's about jobs, economic development, new investment, and creating a destination that will generate benefits throughout Hillsborough County for decades to come."

The Rays CEO Ken Babby also released a statement on today's vote:

"Today's affirmative vote by the Tampa City Council is incredible news for the entire Tampa Bay community. The Tampa Bay Rays are grateful for the leadership and support of the City Council members to approve an investment that, when accompanied by the private funding guaranteed by the Rays, will secure the future of Major League Baseball in Tampa Bay while creating a landmark destination neighborhood that will serve our region for generations. We look forward to tomorrow's Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners meeting and the opportunity to continue advancing a project that will deliver lasting benefits for the Tampa Bay region."

Impacts to Hillsborough College

Dig deeper:

The stadium project would also bring a major transformation to the Hillsborough College North Dale Mabry campus. Initial plans call for an "innovation zone" around the stadium that would include new academic buildings and reconfigured existing spaces designed to create a more connected, mixed-use campus.

The redevelopment could provide students and faculty with opportunities involving workforce development, internships and educational programs connected to the Rays and businesses expected to locate nearby.

What they're saying:

Hillsborough College President Ken Atwater says the college is ready to begin preparing for the project.

"We're excited that the city has moved," he said. "Let me just tell you that college has been waiting, and we're anxious and ready to get started."

Atwater says the college’s first step would be setting up temporary facilities, so classes can continue on campus while work is underway.

Hillsborough County vote Friday

What's next:

Hillsborough County Commissioners took up the agreement in a special meeting Friday.

It was not entirely clear whether the commission would do so, with at least two commissioners expressing reservations last week. Hagan also said additional procedural votes would still be required after the city and county establish the main parameters of the agreement.

The timing of construction and the development surrounding the stadium will also depend on those remaining steps. The Rays hope to break ground on the stadium this fall.