25-year-old Hernando County man wins $5 million from lotto scratch-off ticket

A 25-year-old man from Spring Hill is now a multi-millionaire after he claimed a $5 million top prize from a lottery scratch-off ticket.

The Florida Lottery says Michael Feighan claimed his winnings using a secured drop box located at the lottery's Tampa district office.

Feighan chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $4,450,000.

He purchased a $20 "200X THE CASH" ticket from a Circle K Store, located at 10227 State Road 54 in New Port Richey.

The convenience store will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Feighan is the latest Tampa Bay area resident to become a new millionaire. Last week, a 23-year-old Land O' Lakes man became the youngest player in Florida Lottery history to claim a Powerball jackpot prize -- of $235.4 million.

