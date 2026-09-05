26th annual GeckoFest returns to Gulfport streets

The Brief Gulfport is hosting its annual GeckoFest music and art festival featuring live performances along Beach and Shore Boulevards. More than 120 artists and makers, food trucks, and skateboard races will line the streets for the free event. The end-of-summer celebration caps off a full month of gecko-themed events across the coastal community.



Gulfport is turning up the volume this weekend as the 26th annual GeckoFest takes over Beach and Shore Boulevards. The free event brings live music, street performers, and food trucks to the water-loving community.

Festivals in Gulfport

What we know:

GeckoFest features two stages of live music and performances from fire acts to acrobats under this year's "Gecko Music Awards" theme. More than 120 artists and makers are lining the streets alongside local food trucks serving up tacos, tamales, and local eats. Visitors can also enter to win and compete in the Gecko Skateboard Races for prizes.

Community celebrations in Gulfport

What we don't know:

Organizers have not confirmed the total number of attendees expected to turn out on Saturday. Specific performance schedules for the main stages have also not been released.

End of summer traditions

The backstory:

The festival caps off an entire month of gecko-themed celebrations in Gulfport, which included an art walk and the Gecko Ball. Organizers call the annual gathering the last fun end-of-summer celebration for the close-knit, nature-loving town.

Local perspective

What they're saying:

"We're going to have all kinds of stuff," volunteer organizer Liz Carey said. "I saw there might even be fire performers and acrobats. Two stages. Lots of music."

Business owners are also preparing for the weekend crowds.

"Yeah, we're expecting a big crowd," Johnny Nevada's owner James Shields said. "We hope to sell a lot of tamales and tacos, of course."