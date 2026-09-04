One-on-One: U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Addresses UAPs, Foreign Conflicts, and the Epstein Files

The Brief Missing Epstein Evidence: Luna suggested key electronic data from the Epstein trials may have been stolen or erased during a cyberattack. Non-Human Tech: Rep. Luna said she believes some UAPs are derived from non-human intelligence, pointing to the Tampa Bay area as a notable hotspot for sightings. Striking Iran: Luna defended the recent U.S.-led attack on Iran, taking the position that it was the right decision with the full benefit of hindsight.



U.S. Representative Anna Paulina Luna sat down with FOX 13 for a wide-ranging, one-on-one interview covering some of the most pressing and controversial issues facing the nation and Florida. From stunning claims about non-human technology and missing Jeffrey Epstein files to the complexities of foreign conflicts and federally subsidized flood insurance crisis, the Pinellas congresswoman offered candid insights into her legislative priorities and what she said she is finding behind the scenes in Washington.

Non-Human Technology and UAPs in Tampa Bay

As the chair of the Task Force on Declassification of Federal Secrets, Rep. Luna offered a stunning assessment of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs). When asked if some UAPs are derived from non-human intelligence, Luna did not hesitate.

"I do believe that there's technology out there not created by human beings that we have been able to observe in various capacities," Luna stated, adding that evidence can now be found on Department of Defense websites. When asked whether these phenomena involve "interdimensional beings," Luna said "based on what we've received, (the) testimony, and then also just with how some of this technology moves, we have no other way of explaining it."

Interestingly for Floridians, she noted that the Tampa Bay and Bradenton areas are hotspots for these sightings, dismissing the idea that the phenomena are simply secret U.S. government tech and suggesting that locals who look up at the skies "might see something interesting."

Foreign Conflicts: Keeping Boots Off the Ground

Regarding the ongoing conflict with Iran, Luna was asked if—with the full benefit of hindsight—ordering the U.S.-led attacks on February 28th was the right call.

"I think given the intelligence that was presented that they are going to be striking our bases and that we were going to [be] receiving mass casualty, yes, I think that he made the correct decision," Luna answered.

While she defended the U.S. attacks, Luna stood firm against deploying American ground forces.

"The president has been very clear that he's not going to put boots on the ground," she said, emphasizing a strategy that relies on allies for physical intervention while the U.S. focuses on peace negotiations.

Vaccine Mandates and Pharmaceutical Influence

On domestic health policy, Luna praised Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo and strongly advocated for parental choice regarding childhood vaccines. She argued against vaccine requirements for children attending public schools, pointing to the adverse effects some individuals experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Luna also criticized the pharmaceutical industry's grip on Congress. "No other industry has the claw that the pharmaceutical industry has on representatives," she said, pointing to campaign contributions and PAC money as roadblocks to holding drug manufacturers accountable or exploring alternative treatments for conditions like PTSD and postpartum depression.

Trade, Tariffs, and the Economy

When pressed on whether President Trump’s tariffs are ultimately a net positive for the U.S. economy, Rep. Luna argued that they serve as an essential leverage tool through reciprocal tariffs. While acknowledging initial friction—such as ongoing trade disputes with Canada—Luna stated that tariffs prove to be a net positive once negotiations force foreign countries to lower their tax rates on American products sold overseas.

To address domestic affordability, Luna pointed to the One Big Beautiful Bill, a sweeping legislative package containing cuts to eliminate taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security, as well as an expansion of the child tax credit. She also voiced support for capping credit card interest rates and prescription drug prices, pointing to heavy corporate lobbying as the primary obstacle preventing broader congressional support for those consumer caps.

Banning Congressional Stock Trading

One of Luna’s most prominent legislative efforts has been her push to ban members of Congress from trading individual stocks. She criticized the current system, where she said lawmakers sit on committees that grant them early access to lucrative contract information.

"Members of Congress on both sides were getting 600% returns," she noted, adding that she would like to see the ban extended to congressional staff. While she expressed frustration over leadership blocking stricter versions of the bill, she remains a co-sponsor of bipartisan consensus legislation currently awaiting final approval.

The Epstein Files and Missing Data

When asked about a definitive Jeffrey Epstein client list, Luna revealed that while her committee hasn't seen a specific "ledger," they are aggressively pursuing accountability.

She announced that a criminal referral for perjury will be issued for a woman who testified regarding the New York trials, and that billionaire Leon Black is facing contempt of Congress for fighting a subpoena. Furthermore, Luna claimed that a cyberattack hit the facility housing electronic data during the New York trials, suggesting investigators might not be "dealing with a full deck of cards."

The Flood Insurance Crisis

Closer to home, Luna addressed the ongoing property insurance crisis severely impacting Pinellas County and the broader Florida coast, particularly concerning the financially strained National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

When pressed directly on whether she would support disqualifying homes that repeatedly flood after three or four claims—or support putting limits on flood insurance coverage to prevent endless taxpayer bailouts—Luna pivoted away from the central question.

"I'd have to honestly run through that with my team," she conceded, before redirecting the conversation back to insurance companies and state politics. While noting that she had previously sponsored legislation to allow homeowners to break up their premium payments, Luna criticized the lack of accountability for insurance companies that drop policyholders or fight claims. She largely attributed the legislative lethargy on the issue to the massive influx of campaign donations from the insurance sector. "The amount of money going into electeds that are then turning around and doing what the insurance companies want to do instead of what the people are requesting" remains the core problem, she argued, noting that she is working with state leaders to find a solution.

Gas Prices and the Highway Trust Fund

With many Americans feeling the pinch at the pump, Luna voiced her support for temporarily suspending the federal gas tax to bring down prices. But when asked how she would make up the resulting loss of tax revenue in the Highway Trust Fund, she pointed to other potential revenue streams and future oil deals.

"President Trump has time and time again said that if we have a surplus of funds, whether it's from reciprocal tariffs, whatever it might be," Luna explained. She emphasized that the gas tax suspension would not be permanent, but rather a stopgap measure until the benefits of a recent Venezuelan oil deal take effect—which she predicted would significantly lower gas prices within the next eight to 10 months. She also noted that the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is currently being refilled and she took the position that it is not something the U.S. can currently tap into.

Insulin Caps and Prescription Drug Costs

When challenged on her call to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act—a law that currently caps insulin prices for Medicare recipients and limits out-of-pocket prescription costs—Luna argued that alternative policies offer a better path forward for seniors.

Instead of the current law, Luna pointed to Donald Trump’s "favored nations" drug pricing and "TrumpRx" program, which she claimed caps costs on over 800 medications. "I think that his solution is better," she said. Luna also noted her own legislative efforts to cap prescription drug pricing across the board, though she expressed deep frustration with the lack of progress in Washington. She once again pointed the finger at corporate lobbying, asserting that bipartisan "lethargy" on the issue persists because lawmakers "don't actually want to limit the amount of cash flow into these pharmaceutical companies because they're all getting paid in their reelection efforts."

Bank Overdraft Fees and Credit Card Interest

When questioned about her opposition to a cap on bank overdraft fees at a time when many Americans are financially strapped, Luna pivoted to her focus on capping credit card interest rates instead.

She justified her opposition by arguing that sweeping legislative packages often combine "great things" with "a lot of bad things." Instead of the overdraft fee cap, Luna stated her platform is focused on permanently fixing financial burdens by capping credit card and student loan interest rates.

Tackling Corporate Investors and the Cost of Housing

When asked for her plan to bring down the soaring cost of housing, Rep. Luna pointed the finger directly at special interest corporations buying up single-family homes. She argued that investment firms purchasing properties for short-term rentals and investment portfolios are actively "pricing out young people."

Patrick challenged this premise, noting that major investment firms have scaled back purchases of existing homes, as they pivot toward buying land and developing entire neighborhoods to rent out.

Luna dismissed the shift as a public relations move. "I think that they're trying to change their PR and perspective on it, but it doesn't necessarily mean that what they did previously didn't hurt people," she responded. She maintained that it is fundamentally wrong for corporate investors to treat the housing market like a stock portfolio and price out everyday buyers. Looking ahead, Luna stated that the legislative focus must be twofold: continuing to curb corporate buy-ups while also ensuring developers have the resources and support they need to build new, affordable housing in high-demand locations.