Renowned spine surgeon and nurse killed in Tampa plane crash

The Brief A renowned Tampa pediatric spine surgeon and Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Dawn Stone died Thursday morning in a plane crash. According to fire officials, the small plane went down in a wooded area off U.S. 301, about half a mile from Tampa Executive Airport. Federal aviation officials ruled the crash accidental in a preliminary report that was released on Friday.



A surgeon and nurse in Tampa died on Thursday morning in a plane crash near Tampa Executive Airport.

The pilot, Dr. David Siambanes, 59, and the passenger, Dawn Stone, 53, were the only two passengers on board a Lancair Evolution when it went down in a wooded area off U.S. 301.

Tampa plane crash investigation

What we know:

Siambanes was a renowned spine surgeon in Tampa and Stone was an Advance Practice Registered Nurse. Both worked for BayCare at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital.

Flight records show the plane took off from Tampa Executive Airport and was only airborne for about a minute before crashing about half a mile away from the airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration released a preliminary report Friday classifying the takeoff crash as accidental.

Impact on the Tampa Bay medical community

What they're saying:

Siambanes was remembered by past and present patients, and colleagues for treating complex pediatric cases of cerebral palsy and scoliosis.

"He took on some of the most aggressive and complicated cases out there, and he transformed children's lives," James Judge, a former colleague said.

Judge says Siambanes was known by a lot of his patients as 'Superman'.

Noelle Delgado says Siambanes performed an intense spinal fusion surgery on her 14-year-old daughter, Olivia, in July.

"He was a miracle worker with what he did," Delgado said.

Beyond the operating room, Siambanes was known for his patient care.

"Bedside manner like no other," Delgado said. "And the moment we met him, we knew that he would be the one that we felt most comfortable."

Melissa Kirk, a former patient, says Siambanes performed her underwent spinal fusion surgery when she was 17 years old.

She says he not only gave her the ability to continue her dancing career through college, but he was a mentor to her. Kirk is now an emergency medicine resident.

"I will carry his bedside manner," she said. "I will do my best to make him proud. I know he wrote me a medical school recommendation, so his name's kind of on me at some point."

Stone also worked for AdventHealth. The hospital system released the following statement:

"We are heartbroken by the passing of Dawn Stone, a valued and deeply cared-for member of our AdventHealth family. Dawn dedicated herself to caring for others and her loss is deeply felt by the colleagues and care teams who had the privilege of working alongside her. Our thoughts and prayers are with Dawn’s family, loved ones and colleagues as we mourn her loss."

BayCare released the following statement in response:

"We are deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of Dr. David Siambanes and Advance Practice Registered Nurse Dawn Stone. Dr. Siambanes and Ms. Stone dedicated their careers to caring and improving the lives of patients and families throughout West Central Florida. Their expertise, compassion and commitment to excellence left a lasting impact on countless patients, colleagues and caregivers.

On behalf of everyone at BayCare and St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Dr. Siambanes’ and Ms. Stone’s families, friends, patients and fellow team members during this difficult time. We are grateful for their many contributions and the difference they made in the lives of so many. They will be greatly missed."



Federal aviation crash inquiry

What we don't know:

Federal investigators have not released the specific cause of the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA continue to investigate, but additional details are not expected until the NTSB finishes its full report.