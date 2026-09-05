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Pasco deputies investigating after man found dead in Spring Hill area

FOX 13 News
Pasco County
Updated September 5, 2026 10:56 AM EDT Published September 5, 2026 10:56 AM EDT
article

The Brief

    • Pasco County deputies have identified an adult man found dead in the Laura Lee Drive area of Spring Hill.
    • Authorities are actively investigating the death, though few details have been released. 
    • Officials state there is currently no additional information available regarding how the man died. 

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - Pasco Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after a man was found dead Friday in the Spring Hill area, according to deputies. 

Spring Hill police investigation

What we know:

Deputies with the Pasco Sheriff’s Office responded to the Laura Lee Drive area in Spring Hill after a man was found dead. Law enforcement officials confirmed the man's identity, but his name has not been released.

Unanswered questions 

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the cause or circumstances surrounding the man's death. The sheriff's office noted that the death investigation remains ongoing, and no further updates are available.

The Source: The information in this news story was gathered from a official statement issued by the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

Pasco County