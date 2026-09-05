Pasco deputies investigating after man found dead in Spring Hill area
article
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - Pasco Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after a man was found dead Friday in the Spring Hill area, according to deputies.
Spring Hill police investigation
What we know:
Deputies with the Pasco Sheriff’s Office responded to the Laura Lee Drive area in Spring Hill after a man was found dead. Law enforcement officials confirmed the man's identity, but his name has not been released.
Unanswered questions
What we don't know:
Investigators have not released the cause or circumstances surrounding the man's death. The sheriff's office noted that the death investigation remains ongoing, and no further updates are available.
The Source: The information in this news story was gathered from a official statement issued by the Pasco Sheriff's Office.