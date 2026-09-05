Tampa man sentenced to 30 years for multi-county fentanyl conspiracy

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The Brief Javontez Daniels, 31, of Tampa, received a 30-year federal prison sentence for fentanyl distribution and illegal possession of ammunition. Federal agents seized over 250 grams of fentanyl, blenders, a kilo press and other processing equipment from a local stash house. Investigators linked Daniels to trafficking more than two kilograms of fentanyl across Pinellas and Pasco counties.



A 31-year-old Tampa man will spend more than three decades in federal prison after being sentenced for his role in a large-scale fentanyl distribution conspiracy, according to the United States Attorney's Office.

Tampa drug sentence handed down

What we know:

A news release states Javontez Daniels was sentenced to more than 30 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Federal agents said they arrested Daniels after he ran into a parking garage at his apartment complex, hit an agent’s vehicle with his car, and tried to run away on foot.

Federal stash house search

By the numbers:

When law enforcement searched a stash location maintained by Daniels and a co-defendant in December 2024, investigators said they found more than 250 grams of fentanyl mixtures. Agents said they also recovered blenders coated in fentanyl residue, a kilo press, a mask, a vacuum sealer, and various cutting agents.

Court evidence and testimony showed Daniels conspired to distribute more than two kilograms of fentanyl between October and December 2024.

Local supply network uncovered

The backstory:

Investigation details show Daniels conspired to deliver fentanyl to at least four people in Pinellas and Pasco counties. He discussed an overdose with a co-conspirator before setting up another delivery to her for further distribution, according to reports.

Daniels also drove fentanyl to Pasco County gas stations, where he sat to solicit potential buyers. The news release states he previously served more than four years in prison for cocaine sales in Pinellas County before starting the fentanyl operations.