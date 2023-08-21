29-year-old man arrested with stolen firearm after fleeing traffic stop: HCSO

article

On Monday night, a 29-year-old was arrested in Riverview with a stolen firearm, according to authorities.

Deputies say Marcus Agee fled a traffic stop and led them on a brief on-foot chase.

According to deputies, Agee is facing multiple charges, including armed trafficking in amphetamine 28-200 Grams, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of Cocaine.

In a statement released to Fox 13, Sheriff Chad Chronister said, ""This arrest serves as yet another reminder to our community of the collaboration between our aviation, K-9, patrol, and street crimes units.They are highly skilled in tracking down anyone who tries to outrun deputies. Their thorough training, combined with the expertise of our patrol and street crimes teams, means that this known felon will be off our streets for a long time."