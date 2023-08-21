Fugitive in deadly DUI crash agrees to plea deal after being accused of delaying trial

It’s been more than two and a half years since a drunk driver killed a single mother of three.

Prosecutors say Joseph Higgins did everything he could to delay the case.

It happened Jan. 3, 2021, Higgins was drunk and slammed into Karrie Lewis. Lewis died from severe injuries she suffered in that crash.

Joseph Higgins was arrested months later on DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide charges. His trial was set for last October, then moved to this June, and that's when Higgins decided to skip town.

He was re-arrested and put in jail, but then he claimed he wasn't mentally fit to stand trial. So, a psychiatrist examined him and said he was competent.

Finally, last Friday he agreed to a plea deal that will send him to prison for 20 years, followed by 10 years probation, and he will never drive again.

Today, members of Karrie's family spoke in court and talked about her children.

"Karrie’s middle child was fast asleep in the car. He has told us several times that the last thing he said to his mother was Mommy, I love you.," shared Lynn Chartier, Karrie’s mother.

"We had no other choice but to explain to them that their mother was with God now," said Karrie’s sister, Krystal Cleaves.

Chartier told the court it had been 957 days since the crash, but she said the profound loss will be felt by this family forever.