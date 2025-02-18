'3 B's Ministry' becomes vital lifeline for hundreds of families in need

The Brief A Christian-based ministry in Brandon has become a lifeline for hundreds of families in need. The organization ‘3 B's Ministry' feeds around 160 families and more than 200 people facing homelessness in the community per week. It began during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to help those facing hard times.



Every Wednesday, long lines of cars stretch down the street in Brandon as families wait for a box of food from the 3 B’s Ministry. What started as a small effort to help the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic has grown into a vital lifeline for hundreds of families in need.

Outside the 3 B's Ministry, dozens of volunteers unload trucks, pack groceries and distribute food to families facing hard times every week.

"We are a Christian-based ministry," said Martha Diaz, the founder of 3 B's Ministry. "So we believe in God, and we believe that God has sent us here to help others."

The organization, which was founded by Diaz, feeds around 160 families and more than 200 homeless individuals per week. Diaz said she and a friend were worried about the homeless population during the pandemic, including whether they got fed and how they were going to get through the tough times.

"So we went outside to the street to feed them," said Diaz. "And from there, the community are poor and coming to help us and start sending food and groceries to my door for us to be able to have the homeless. And from there, we start helping families from my garage and from my driveway."

The name "3 B’s" carries a message of faith.

"It's called the 3 B's because God knows you," said Diaz. "Because God sees you, because we are not forgotten."

It’s a message Diaz knows firsthand. She was once homeless herself, struggling to provide for her young daughter.

"I was afraid, I was alone with a five-year-old. So now that I can help others and God gave me this opportunity. I am going to work hard to make it happen," Diaz explained.

Now, she leads a team of 50 volunteers who work tirelessly to serve those in need.

"Besides staying at home doing nothing, so I decided you know what the Lord has sent me to go and help others and that's what I did," said Sarah Garvin, a volunteer for the ministry.

For families in Brandon, 3 B’s Ministry is more than just a food pantry, it’s a place of hope.

"This was just a community effort at the end. It was when everybody pulled themselves together to help each other," said Diaz.

The need continues to grow, and 3 B’s Ministry is always looking for donations and volunteers to help keep their mission alive. If you'd like to support their efforts, click here.

