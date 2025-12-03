3 hospitalized after garbage truck overturns on Bayside Bridge in Clearwater: FHP

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The Brief Three people were sent to the hospital after a garbage truck traveling on Clearwater’s Bayside Bridge had a mechanical issue and flipped on its side Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the driver, a 37-year-old Clearwater man, lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn. The driver was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital. Two St. Petersburg men, who were passengers in the truck, were hospitalized for minor injuries, FHP said.



The backstory:

According to FHP, at around 5 p.m., a garbage truck was traveling southbound on the Bayside Bridge, south of Drew Street, when the vehicle began experiencing a mechanical issue.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

All southbound lanes of the Bayside Bridge were closed on Tuesday following the crash, but all lanes have since reopened.