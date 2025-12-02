Garbage truck flips on side on Bayside Bridge in Clearwater, southbound lanes closed

The Brief All southbound lanes of the Bayside Bridge are closed after a garbage truck crashed and rolled onto its side, according to Clearwater Fire Rescue. Few details have been released about what led up to the crash or if anyone was injured.



All southbound lanes of the Bayside Bridge are closed after a garbage truck crashed and rolled onto its side, according to Clearwater Fire Rescue.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department.

There is no estimated time that the bridge will reopen. Officials also have not released any details about injuries or what led up to the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

