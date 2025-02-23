3 people rescued after boat capsizes near Captiva: USCG

The Brief Three people were rescued after their boat capsized near Captiva, according to the Coast Guard. The boaters were found sitting on top of their capsized boat by a Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 helicopter aircrew. A family member called the Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg at around 1 a.m. after saying they hadn't heard from the three boaters since 8 p.m. on Saturday.



Three boaters were rescued by Coast Guard crews near Captiva after their vessel flipped, according to USCG.

What we know:

The boaters were found sitting on top of their capsized boat by a Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 helicopter aircrew.

A family member called the Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg at around 1 a.m. after saying they hadn't heard from the three boaters since 8 p.m. on Saturday.

All three people are in good health, according to USCG.

Three people were rescued after their boat capsized near Captiva, according to the Coast Guard.

What we don't know:

The reason why the boat capsized is not clear.

READ: Accidental fire breaks out at St. Pete home, Lealman Fire Marshal says

What they're saying:

Chief Warrant Officer Dennise Werre with the Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg reminded people to think of a plan before heading out on the water.

"We were able to locate and rescue the three boaters thanks to the quick coordination of the Coast Guard and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, along with the use of critical search tools," said Werre. "Completing a float plan with a loved one prior to going out on a vessel is critical. Float plans provide first responders with information such as the intended route, how many people are aboard, and what safety equipment may be available."

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Coast Guard.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: