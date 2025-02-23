Accidental fire breaks out at St. Pete home, Lealman Fire Marshal says

The Brief An accidental fire broke out at St. Pete home on Saturday night, the Lealman Fire Marshal says. Investigators say nobody was injured. The fire began at the back of the home and spread through the attack.



The Lealman Fire Marshal says a fire broke out at a home on 57th Terrace N in St. Pete on Saturday night.

What we know:

Investigators say the fire was accidental and nobody was injured.

Courtesy: Angela Malyhkin.

The fire began at the back of the home and spread through the attack.

What we don't know:

No other information about the incident has been released.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Lealman Fire Marshal.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: