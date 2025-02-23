Accidental fire breaks out at St. Pete home, Lealman Fire Marshal says
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Lealman Fire Marshal says a fire broke out at a home on 57th Terrace N in St. Pete on Saturday night.
What we know:
Investigators say the fire was accidental and nobody was injured.
Courtesy: Angela Malyhkin.
The fire began at the back of the home and spread through the attack.
What we don't know:
No other information about the incident has been released.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Lealman Fire Marshal.
