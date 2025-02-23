Expand / Collapse search

Accidental fire breaks out at St. Pete home, Lealman Fire Marshal says

By
Published  February 23, 2025 3:01pm EST
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • An accidental fire broke out at St. Pete home on Saturday night, the Lealman Fire Marshal says.
    • Investigators say nobody was injured.
    • The fire began at the back of the home and spread through the attack.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Lealman Fire Marshal says a fire broke out at a home on 57th Terrace N in St. Pete on Saturday night.

What we know:

Investigators say the fire was accidental and nobody was injured.

Courtesy: Angela Malyhkin.

The fire began at the back of the home and spread through the attack.

What we don't know:

No other information about the incident has been released.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Lealman Fire Marshal.

