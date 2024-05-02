30 sailors, marines injured in training incident off Jacksonville's coast: Officials

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Thirty sailors and marines were injured during a training incident off the coast of Jacksonville Wednesday evening, the U.S. Navy said.

The incident involved two landing craft, air cushions (LCAC) from the USS Wasp and the USS New York, according to Navy officials.

Five of the sailors were evacuated for treatment at the Savannah Memorial University Medical Center, and so far, four of them have been released. The Navy has not confirmed the condition of the sailor who is still in the hospital as of Wednesday evening.

READ: US Marine dies in training accident in North Carolina

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Pictured: USS Wasp. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. John Allen)

The others that had minor injuries after the training incident were treated on the USS Wasp and USS New York, officials said.

The training exercise was being conducted by sailors and marines assigned to the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group and 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

According to Navy officials, the recovery and investigation processes into the incident are underway. They have not confirmed what led to the incident.