31-year-old threatened to 'open fire' on 'enemies' at old school, deputies say

Deputies say a 31-year-old Brandon man was arrested last night for posting a threat that he would “open fire” on his former school.

According to the sheriff’s office, Zachary Brines made the comment on the Facebook page of Seffner Christian Academy. In it, he threatened to “go to school packing heat and just open fire on all my enemies. Mostly the school teachers and front office administration.”

Another user took a screenshot of the comment before Brines allegedly deleted it.

Deputies questioned Brines at his home but they say he refused to talk to them without an attorney. He was arrested and charged with written threat to conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism, and also put into protective custody per the state's Baker Act.

Deputies say no firearms were found at his home.

As school resumes this fall, Sheriff Chad Chronister too the opportunity to remind parents to talk to their students about the dangers of making school threats.

“We take the safety and security of our Hillsborough County schools very seriously. Whenever a threat is made against a school, its students or staff, we have to assume it is credible,” he said.

