3rd annual 9/11 memorial flag in Land O’Lakes honors victims and educates new generations

The Brief 2,977 — each with the name of a 9/11 victim — were placed in the shape of a giant American flag at Harvester Community Church in Land O’Lakes. The memorial is organized by American Legion Post 108 and Learn and Serve Tampa, with support from community partners including the Wawa Foundation, Tampa Police Department, and Mission BBQ. The display will remain up through September 13, with a special ceremony set for the evening of September 11.



Nearly 3,000 placards were carefully placed this weekend in Land O’Lakes — each one bearing the name of a life lost on September 11, 2001. Together, they form a massive American flag on the grounds of Harvester Community Church.

The project is now in its third year, hosted by American Legion Post 108 and Learn and Serve Tampa, with help from several community partners, including the Wawa Foundation, the Tampa Police Department, and Mission BBQ. Families, schools, civic groups, and veterans were all invited to take part, laying placards side by side in a show of unity and remembrance.

Kristy Verdi, president and founder of Learn and Serve Tampa, says the event is about more than just honoring history — it’s also about educating a new generation.

What they're saying:

"A lot of people don’t realize that this year, there are teachers in classrooms who were not born on 9-11. So we have to continue to keep it alive. We said we would never forget, and this is our effort to make that happen."

Commander Don Hinst of American Legion Post 108 added that it’s especially meaningful to see children and young volunteers engaging in the process. Boy Scouts, Sea Cadets, and Civil Air Patrol members were among those helping to build the memorial this year.

READ: Bay Area mom works to raise awareness for suicide prevention as more lawsuits filed over social media's role

The flag display will remain in place through September 13, allowing community members to walk the rows, reflect on the names, and take in the tribute.

What you can do:

On Thursday, September 11 at 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 108 will host a special memorial ceremony at Harvester Community Church.

The public is invited to attend and join veterans, families, and community partners in a collective promise to never forget.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube