40,000 rubber flamingos to float down river to help raise money for sick children

This Saturday, thousands of adopted rubber flamingos will race down the water at John's Pass in a massive fundraising event, all to benefit local children battling life-threatening illnesses.

The backstory:

The Flamingo Float is more than just a quirky race; it's the signature fundraising event for the Children’s Dream Fund, an organization that has been active right here in the Tampa Bay community for 45 years.

As Emily Walsh of the Children's Dream Fund explains, "We grant dreams to children who are battling life-threatening illnesses right here in our community. We're not affiliated with any national organization. We're right here in Tampa Bay."

The money raised is used to be "the bright spot in their medical journey," asking the children, "What would make you smile? What would bring you joy?"

The event successfully funds dreams like that of five-year-old Dominic, who is currently battling a blood disorder.

Dominic is, like many five-year-olds, a huge fan of Disney, Spider-Man, and PAW Patrol, and his dream is to go on a Disney cruise.

The idea for the event came from John Fields, the President of organizer BCH Mechanical, who put a "little Florida flare on it with the flamingo," according to Marketing Director Julia Klaiber.

This Saturday, Dominic and his family will be at John’s Pass starting at 10 a.m to watch the race, meet Santa, and see the community support that is making his wish, and many others, a reality.

What you can do:

There is still time to adopt a flamingo and get in on the race for Dominic's dream and the dreams of other local children!

Adopt a Flamingo: Every $5 adoption fee goes directly to the Children’s Dream Fund.

Visit the Event: Head to John's Pass this Saturday morning starting at 10 a.m. to enjoy the atmosphere, watch the race, and help spread some holiday cheer.

To adopt a flamingo and contribute, click here.

The deadline is Friday, Dec. 5, at 9 p.m.