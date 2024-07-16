4th suspect arrested in ramming of Hillsborough County deputy during traffic stop

A fourth suspect has been arrested after a Hillsborough County sheriff's deputy was run over while trying to pull a car over earlier this month.

Photo courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Briana Eileen Jeffries, 29, who HCSO says is the sister of the suspect who drove the car striking and seriously injuring Deputy Kalin Hall, has been arrested.

According to HCSO, Jeffries aided her brother, William Lewis, Jr. She has been charged with tampering with physical evidence and accessory after the fact.

Three other suspects arrested in incident (Courtesy: HCSO)

"I stood before our community last week confident that there would be more arrests coming as we sought justice for the heinous acts committed against Deputy Hall," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our detectives continue to pursue every lead in this case and will not stop until all those who helped this despicable man after what he did are held accountable."

The sheriff's office had previously reported that Deputy Hall was working overtime as part of HCSO's impaired driver operation during the 4th of July weekend.

He spotted a BMW that was unable to stay in the lane and approached it to pull it over, but as he walked up, the car took off. Later, he pulled up to the car as it was parked, and as he ran over to it, the BMW revved up and struck him.

Hall's leg was broken in two places and has been recovering at home after being treated at Tampa General Hospital.

Photo Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Four suspects overall have been arrested, including Lewis' girlfriend and a friend who drove him to Pasco County.