5, including 3 children, hospitalized after crash with Plant City police officer: PCPD

A crash involving a Plant City police officer that sent five people, including three children ages three and under, to the hospital is under investigation.

According to the Plant City Police Department, an officer responding to an in-progress call was traveling southbound on N. Park Road around 10:35 p.m. in an unmarked Dodge Durango police vehicle with its lights activated.

At the same time, a Ford Fusion with a man, a woman and three children, was traveling northbound on N. Park Road in the left turn lane and was preparing to turn left onto E. Cherry Street.

Investigators say the driver of the Ford Fusion, an adult man, did not yield right of way to the officer before beginning the left turn.

As the Ford Fusion entered the intersection, detectives say it was struck on its passenger side by the officer in the Dodge Durango.

Investigators say the three children were seated in child restraint seats in the second row of the vehicle, but none of the car seats were fastened within the vehicle.

All five people inside the Ford Fusion were taken to Lakeland Regional Health for treatment.

The officer was not injured in the crash.

According to PCPD, an independent witness told police that they observed the Ford Fusion violate the right of way of the Dodge Durango before to the crash occurred.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Plant City Police Department at (813) 757-9200.

