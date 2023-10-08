Fatal Plant City train crash sole survivor remains hospitalized as fundraiser held to help with medical bills

Family and friends of the sole survivor of a Plant City train crash that killed six people held a fundraiser in his honor on Sunday as he remains hospitalized in a coma.

Surrounded by family, friends and their community, Guillermo Gama's little sisters danced for their older brother at a fundraiser in Plant City on Sunday. After all, he's the one that showed them those moves.

"We would always go to Quinceaneras and dance and have fun and laugh," his sister Genesis Gama recalled. "I just can't wait for the day when he will be able to walk and talk again and do all that."

Guillermo Gama, 23, who was affectionately called "Gordo", continues to fight for his life at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center after being the sole survivor of an SUV train crash that claimed the lives of his girlfriend, her parents and two younger siblings, and their family friend two weeks ago.

His aunt, Bobbie Gama, told FOX 13 he still hasn't woken up and was recently diagnosed with pneumonia and put back on a breathing machine.

Pictured: Guillermo Gama

"The significant damage that he has is in his brain," Bobbie Gama explained. "A lot of the nerves are dead, and they say it could be up to two-three years before we could see the percentage of the damage. The doctors are saying he's not going to be the same, but in my faith, I believe God has the last word."

Bobbie Gama added that Guillermo Gama didn't have medical insurance and his parents haven't been able to return to work as they remain by their son's bedside.

So, their family and friends threw a special event in Guillermo's honor on Sunday to help raise money for his current and future care.

Those who attended the fundraiser who t-shirts that said #GordoStrong.

"He's going to need long-term care in a rehabilitation nursing facility once he becomes stable and off the machines," Bobbie added. "He has to go there whether he wakes up or not."

They made sure the fundraiser had all of Guillermo's favorite foods and favorite things like music, a car show, and even bouncy houses for children.

Guillermo Gama's sisters show off the moved he taught them at a fundraiser in his honor.

Almost everyone wore shirts reading the message "Gordo Strong," which they say perfectly describes him.

"He's a strong person," Genesis Gama said. "He's a strong human being and I know he'll be able to make it through this."