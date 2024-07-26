50 kids help bring 'The Little Mermaid Jr.' to life at Mahaffey Theatre

"It’s a three-week chaotic mess that turns into a beautiful show." That’s how Katrina Young, the education and outreach coordinator for Bill Edwards Foundation For The Arts, playfully described The Little Mermaid Jr. musical theatre camp at the Mahaffey Theatre.

Fifty kids, ages 6-18, are participating in the camp. Lifelong performer, Aubrey Indorf, is playing the iconic role of Ariel.

"The excitement of being able to bring other perspectives into light and experience other people's emotions and different journeys is what is exciting about it most to me," Indorf said.

The 17-year-old is welcoming the challenge of playing a character that has zero dialog for half of the show.

"Building a character without any thoughts to back it up is probably the most challenging, exciting and difficult part about it," she said. "I’m looking forward to the growing experience."

The show features 26 different sets, plus a bevy of costume changes – a challenge to those playing multiple characters, like Grace Harrison. The 13-year-old is playing a mersister and Chef Louis.

"I got to make people laugh with one character and pull people into the story with another," Harrison said.

The laughing comes from her performance of the knife-wielding French Chef Louie.

"It is so much fun. I love getting to play characters that are kind of mean, but they're so mean that it makes everyone laugh, because it's like they don't know that they just look stupid," she said.

The three-week camp started on July 8, ending with performances on Friday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 27 at 3:30 p.m.

"This show is perfect because whether you are a first-timer or you’ve been doing it forever, there’s going to be a part for you," Young said.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.

