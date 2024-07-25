Meet the three young capybaras that have been staying at Clearwater Marine Aquarium

At Clearwater Marine Aquarium, guests have a chance to chill out with three young capybaras.

"They have really fun personalities. Their popular nickname is the coconut dog. They're very outgoing. They really enjoy interacting with people," said Kylie Reynolds, the deputy director of Amazing Animals Inc., who partners with the aquarium.

The three, two girls and one boy, were born on their preserve. The trio has called CMA home since early June and will remain until July 28. Seeing them is included with a general admission ticket, but guests can also purchase a meet and greet, which allows them to pet and feed them.

"It's really fun to see people. They get so excited to see these guys," Reynolds said. "Just their personalities, they seem so unbothered about life. Basically, they love getting belly rubs and just want to eat all day, swim and play."

Their area includes a small pool, where they play and wrestle each other. Capybaras can be found in Central and South America. The largest rodents in the world are semi-aquatic and herbivores. Reynolds said while their population is strong, they are battling habitat loss.

"By guests getting to come meet them up close and personal and learn about them, we hope that people want to think about their impact that they're making on our ecosystems," she said.

For more information or to sign up for the Capybara meet and greet at Clearwater Marine Aquarium, click here.

