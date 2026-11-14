53-year-old Palmetto woman killed in hit-and-run along U.S. 41

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The Brief A driver hit and killed a 53-year-old woman in Palmetto before speeding away Friday night. Troopers say the unknown vehicle may be a white 2021-2023 Kia K5 with damage on its front left side. Investigators want anyone with tips about the Manatee County crash to contact law enforcement.



A 53-year-old Palmetto woman died Friday night after a driver struck her on U.S. 41 in Manatee County and took off, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Fatal Palmetto hit-and-run crash

What we know:

Troopers said the deadly crash happened near the intersection of U.S. 41 and Bayshore Road in Palmetto. According to FHP, an unknown vehicle was heading south in the inside lane of U.S. 41 when the woman tried to cross the travel lanes.

The vehicle hit the woman, and she died at the scene, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Search for Palmetto driver

What we don't know:

Troopers have not yet confirmed the exact make and model of the car involved, though they believe it is possibly a white 2021-2023 Kia K5. Investigators also said the vehicle likely has damage to its front left side.

Officials have not released the victim's name or details on how fast the driver was going.

Manatee County crash investigation

What you can do:

The Florida Highway Patrol is asking the public for help tracking down the driver. Anyone with information about this hit-and-run crash should call FHP or Crime Stoppers.