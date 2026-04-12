$575K Federal Boost Set to Expand Crime Prevention and Mentorship for Hillsborough Teens

The Brief More than $575,000 in federal funding is going to a Riverview-based youth mentorship and crime prevention program. ‘Project I Can’ serves low-to-middle income youths ages 12 to 20 across Hillsborough County. Leaders say the funding will restart paused programs and expand outreach to more teens.



A major federal investment is pouring into Hillsborough County, aimed at keeping teens and young adults on the right path.

On Sunday, U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor announced more than $575,000 in funding for a Riverview-based youth program, giving it new life after years of financial strain.

What we know:

The funding will go to ‘Project I Can,’ a mentorship and crime prevention program operated through Mt. Zion AME Church of Riverview.

Founded in 2022 by Rev. Karen Jackson Sims, the program supports young people ages 12 to 20 through mentorship, education, and career guidance.

Organizers say the initiative targets low-to-middle income young people, many of whom face challenges like drugs, bullying, and financial stress at home.

Why you should care:

Local leaders say programs like this are critical to preventing crime before it starts.

"This is not just a partnership on paper," said Major Tiffany Cole of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, "This is hands-on commitment… building real relationships with our next generation."

The program partners with law enforcement and educators to provide mentorship, while also introducing students to career paths like the military, skilled trades, and college.

Read: Teen killed in Seffner after head-on crash, third driver flees scene: FHP

What they're saying:

"We are going to celebrate today. It’s been a long time coming," said Rev. Karen Jackson Sims.

"I have been funding PIC off of my retirement income for two years… because I’m committed to the program," she added.

"You know what’s more important than infrastructure in a community? It’s you guys," said Rep. Kathy Castor. "It’s every young person having that opportunity to be successful."

The backstory:

Rev. Jackson Sims says the program nearly stalled due to a lack of funding.

For the past two years, she used her own retirement income to keep "Project I Can" running.

So far, the program has helped about 200 young people graduate high school in Hillsborough County.

What's next:

With new federal funding secured, leaders say previously paused programs can now restart.

They also plan to expand outreach further into the City of Tampa, reaching more young people in need of mentorship and support.

The program is currently seeking volunteer mentors. To learn more, email adonaissecondchance@gmail.com or call (813) 404-1565.