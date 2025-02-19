7 charged in $2M theft ring targeting pro athletes' homes, Bucs player among victims: DOJ

The Brief The U.S. Department of Justice has now charged seven people in a string of burglaries targeting the homes of high-profile athletes. The complaint reveals that a Tampa Bay Buccaneers player is among the victims. Prosecutors say the suspects are Chilean nationals and face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.



Seven Chilean nationals now face federal charges in a series of burglaries targeting the homes of high-profile professional athletes, including a Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, according to the Justice Department.

Nationwide burglary spree

The backstory:

According to the complaint filed in the Middle District of Florida, all seven men were members of a South American group who entered the homes of NFL and NBA players through a broken window or by using a crowbar to pry open a sliding door.

The complaint details several break-ins, including one on Oct. 21, 2024, in Tampa at the home of a Bucs player who was not identified by name. Prosecutors said jewelry, designer watches, a luxury suitcase, and a gun were stolen.

Earlier that month, burglaries at the homes of three Kansas City Chiefs players were reported in Missouri. Those players are also not named in the indictment, but previous media reports identified two of the players as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

PREVIOUS: NFL issues alert to teams about crime ring targeting players

A Cincinnati Bengals player was targeted, as well, according to the complaint, with FOX News and other media outlets reporting in December that the home belongs to quarterback Joe Burrow.

Prosecutors said the thieves also broke into the homes of two NBA players: one from the Milwaukee Bucks, previously identified by FOX6 News Milwaukee as Bobby Portis, and another from the Memphis Grizzlies.

The DOJ released a photo they say shows some of the suspects, along with another person, posing with a stolen safe and jewelry belonging to Portis after the Wisconsin break-in on Nov. 2, 2024.

Federal prosecutors say this photo was taken after thieves burglarized the home of a Milwaukee Bucks player in Wisconsin. (Courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice.)

In total, the group is accused of stealing valuables worth more than $2 million.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The suspects

The DOJ identified the seven suspects as:

Pablo Zuniga Cartes, 24

Ignacio Zuniga Cartes, 20

Bastian Jimenez Freraut, 27

Jordan Quiroga Sanchez, 22

Bastian Orellano Morales, 23

Alexander Huiaguil Chavez, 24

Sergio Ortega Cabello, 38

What's next:

If convicted, each suspect faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

The Source: This story was written using information from the U.S. Department of Justice and previous FOX News reports.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: