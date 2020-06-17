7-Eleven's Free Slurpee Day canceled, and coronavirus is to blame

article

If you were expecting to get a free brain freeze this July 11, too bad.

The coronavirus pandemic prescribed the cancellation of this year’s 7-Eleven Day, the convenience store chain’s annual celebration of its own birthday with free Slurpee giveaways.

“For nearly two decades, July 11 has been the busiest day of the year for 7‑Eleven stores as millions of customers visit us to kick off summer with their favorite frozen drink” Marissa Jarratt, the company’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “But this year, we have to make changes for the greater good. I hope you’ll join us for the in-person party next year.”

Instead of giving away Slurpees, 7-Eleven announced that it would be donating 1 million meals to Feeding America, the country’s largest hunger-relief charity.

“Gathering 9 million of our closest friends in stores on one day just didn’t feel right,” Jarratt said. “But I am heartened that we now have the opportunity to help the communities and neighborhoods that have been the lifeline of our business since 1927.”

And although July 11 won’t be the traditional free Slurpee day, the chain said it would offer all 33 million of its 7Rewards loyalty app users a free Slurpee coupon that will be redeemable throughout the month.

The company said it also plans to offer deals on its 7Now delivery app from July 7 to 11.

Like many businesses around the country caught up in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, 7-Eleven has added new measures ranging from providing hand sanitizer and disposable gloves to installing sneeze guards and social distancing reminders in its stores.

Even as portions of the country reopen following coronavirus shutdowns, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines still urge Americans to continue to take precautions. People are encouraged to continue to bring face coverings, tissues and hand sanitizer with them when they run errands and to maintain at least 6 feet of social distancing.