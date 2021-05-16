84-year-old woman hit, killed while running across I-275, troopers say

An 84-year-old woman was killed Saturday night after being hit by an SUV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the woman was running eastbound across I-275, south of Fowler Avenue, when he was struck by an SUV that was traveling southbound around 8:35 p.m. It is not clear why the man was running across the interstate.

The woman died at the scene.

Neither the driver of the SUV nor her three passengers were injured.

