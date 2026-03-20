Lakeland homeowners picket against Talbot House Ministries' proposed relocation site

The Brief Homeowners rallied at the intersection of E. Memorial Blvd and Ingraham Ave on Friday morning against a proposed relocation site for Talbot House Ministries. Staff at Talbot House Ministries have said in the past the new facility would be larger, would provide expanded services like a walk-in clinic and employment center, and more shelter beds. Still, concerned homeowners oppose the move, citing mainly safety and traffic concerns.



While Talbot House Ministries, a homeless services provider in Lakeland, is pushing to relocate to a busy corridor.

But, members of the community in that area are pushing back.

What we know:

In December, the City's Planning and Zoning Commission denied Talbot House's request to build the new facility on East Memorial.

Courtesy: Talbot House Ministries

The homeless services provider appealed the decision.

Staff there have said in the past the new facility would be larger, would provide expanded services like a walk-in clinic and employment center, and more shelter beds.

Big picture view:

Still, homeowners say Memorial Boulevard just isn't the right place.

Wendy Rogers is one of more than a dozen people picketing against the potential relocation of Talbot House Ministries, which is currently located at N. Kentucky Ave., closer to downtown.

She lives near the proposed site off of E. Memorial Boulevard and Ingraham Avenue.

"My husband and I have a special-needs daughter, and she likes to walk the neighborhood and I don't feel it'll be safe for her to do that, because not only is it just homeless people, but people fresh out of prison, convicted felons. There's drug abuse..."

What they're saying:

"I really think what they're doing is helpful and great. We just oppose this location—that's it," said Josh Borem, the protest organizer. "The real hot point is the fact that there's a great big church right here, residential neighborhoods and Skate World. These are family places where people need to feel safe with their kids and wives and families and pets."

"It needs to be away from schools, away from kids. They're going to end up downtown anyway, so if it's a way to just get them out of Lakeland, they're not going anywhere. There are better locations, I think," said Rogers.

The other side:

We reached out to Talbot House and to Talbot House Ministries' attorney for comment, and we're waiting for a response.

What's next:

The Lakeland City Commission will be holding a public hearing on the matter on April Sixth.