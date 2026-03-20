One-year-old rushed to hospital after near drowning in Tarpon Springs

The Brief Tarpon Springs firefighters say the one-year-old boy was found by a family member in a pool. Paramedics rushed the child to the hospital where he remains in critical condition. The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.



A one-year-old boy is in the hospital fighting for his life after nearly drowning in a pool.

What we know:

Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue went to a drowning call along Winners Circle in Tarpon Springs on Friday.

The child was found by a family member in the pool.

What they're saying:

Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue said the child was in cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating what happened.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the names of those involved.

They also have not released how long the child was in the pool.