DeSantis announces plans to for new Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier

The Brief Governor Ron DeSantis said the state is building a new pier on the Manatee County side next to where the current one is. Crews will also make upgrades to the Pinellas County side to extend its lifespan by 20 years. The work is being done to fix damage from Hurricane Milton.



The Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier, a landmark for Florida anglers and outdoor enthusiasts, is set for a massive overhaul following damage from Hurricane Milton.

What we know:

Governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that the state will construct a new fishing pier on the Manatee County side of the bridge, while providing a facelift to the Pinellas County side.

Part of the Manatee side of the pier has been closed since October due to Milton damage.

"This has been a major place for a lot of people, a major iconic fishing spot," DeSantis said during the announcement. "It’s also a popular recreational spot for photography, kiteboarding, kayaking and just enjoying the sights and sounds of Florida’s beautiful Gulf Coast."

For local residents like William Dunn, CEO of the nonprofit Take a Kid Fishing, the upgrades are more than just a convenience.

The backstory:

For 17 years, Dunn has used fishing to mentor children in the foster care system, using the Skyway as his home base for the last five.

Since the hurricane, the closure of the Manatee side has forced anglers to crowd onto the Pinellas pier, he said, creating congestion. Dunn’s organization now rents charter boats out of Clearwater.

What they're saying:

"It’s always full," Dunn said about the Skyway Fishing Pier. "It has been a big impact."

"I was just amazed with joy," Dunn said of the expansion plans. "It’s a win-win situation. It keeps these kids outside and off tablets," he said. "I feel like what he’s [Governor DeSantis] doing is going to be a big impact."

Dig deeper:

A completely new pier will be built adjacent to the current one on the Manatee County side.

The existing Pinellas side will undergo significant renovations designed to keep the structure viable for at least another two decades.

Crews have already mobilized to begin preliminary work, including widening sidewalks along the seawall and upgrading parking areas.

To ensure the local fishing community is not displaced during the process, the state is also installing temporary fishing piers, the governor said.

What's next:

Later this spring, crews will demo unused parts on the Pinellas side and demo the existing pier on the Manatee side.

While the governor’s office and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection have not yet released a specific completion date, DeSantis emphasized that the state intends to move "expeditiously" to restore the attraction.