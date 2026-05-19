9/11 steel beam returns to Sarasota school where President Bush learned United States was under attack

The Brief The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s "Steel Across America" tour is bringing a nearly 22-foot, 16,000-pound beam from the World Trade Center to Emma E. Booker Elementary School Tuesday evening as part of a nationwide 25th anniversary remembrance tour. Emma E. Booker Elementary is the school where George W. Bush was reading to second-graders on September 11, 2001, when he was informed America was under attack. Organizers say the event will honor the victims, first responders, and heroes of 9/11 — with former students and the teacher from that classroom returning for an emotional remembrance ceremony.



We’re coming up on 25 years since 9/11 happened, and Tuesday evening, a piece of history from that day will be coming to Sarasota.

It's the Tunnel to Towers' "Steel Across America" tour, where a nearly 22-foot steel beam weighing more than 16-thousand pounds will be making its way across the country before heading back to New York City for the anniversary of September 11th, 2001. That beam will make its way to Sarasota at Emma E. Booker Elementary school, the school where former President George W. Bush was at when the planes struck the twin towers.

The backstory:

He was reading to a group of second-grade students.

At 9:03 that morning, the president's chief of staff whispered in his ear: "A second plane has hit the second tower. America is under attack." It was a moment that changed our country forever, and Tunnel to Towers says bringing this beam to Sarasota will help ensure we never forget the sacrifice, courage, and unity that emerged from that day.

The school is looking forward to having this piece of history come for all to see, remembering and honoring those who lost their lives, gave the ultimate sacrifice and heroes who answered the call in the face of tragedy.

What they're saying:

"We know that this school every year does its own unique September 11th remembrance ceremony with their students, and it's going to be an honor for those students that were here that day," said Chris Parenteau, Supervisor of Government Affairs at Sarasota County Schools.

"We're bringing a few of those students back to be a part of this ceremony, as well as the teacher whose classroom the president was in that morning, reading to those students, so this is going to be a really incredible stop on this tour," Parenteau added.

What's next:

The program at Emma E. Booker elementary will begin Tuesday evening at 6:00 p.m. with a multi-jurisdictional honor guard, a pipes and drum procession, speakers from Tunnel to Towers, school superintendent Terry Connor and much more.

This is part of the Tunnel to Towers "Steel Across America," where that beam is making 35 stops across 21 states before making its way back to New York City for the 25th anniversary of 9/11.