9 found dead in Pinellas County after Hurricane Helene: PCSO
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri announced an updated death toll as a result of Hurricane Helene on Saturday.
READ: Cooling stations open across Pinellas County to relieve displaced residents
According to the sheriff's office, the nine victims who lost their lives during Hurricane Helene were:
- 66-year-old Donna Fagersten of Indian Rocks Beach
- 80-year-old Patricia Mikos of Dunedin
- 71-year-old Aiden Bowles of Indian Rocks Beach
- 79-year-old Marjorie Havard of St. Pete Beach
- 71-year-old Francis Wright of Madeira Beach
- 89-year-old Jerome Waite of St. Pete
- 55-year-old James Thompson of Redington Shore
- 37-year-old Rachel Burch of Treasure Island
Next of kin for all but one victim was notified.
The unidentified victim was an Indian Rocks Beach man, according to officials.
PCSO says many of the victims drowned and were surrounded by debris. According to officials, all the deaths happened in areas of mandatory evacuation Zone A.
Authorities say these storm-related deaths will continue to be investigated by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, the Indian Shores Police Department, the St. Petersburg Police Department, and the Treasure Island Police Department.
