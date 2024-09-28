9 found dead in Pinellas County after Hurricane Helene: PCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri announced an updated death toll as a result of Hurricane Helene on Saturday.

READ: Cooling stations open across Pinellas County to relieve displaced residents

According to the sheriff's office, the nine victims who lost their lives during Hurricane Helene were:

66-year-old Donna Fagersten of Indian Rocks Beach

80-year-old Patricia Mikos of Dunedin

71-year-old Aiden Bowles of Indian Rocks Beach

79-year-old Marjorie Havard of St. Pete Beach

71-year-old Francis Wright of Madeira Beach

89-year-old Jerome Waite of St. Pete

55-year-old James Thompson of Redington Shore

37-year-old Rachel Burch of Treasure Island

Next of kin for all but one victim was notified.

The unidentified victim was an Indian Rocks Beach man, according to officials.

PCSO says many of the victims drowned and were surrounded by debris. According to officials, all the deaths happened in areas of mandatory evacuation Zone A.

Authorities say these storm-related deaths will continue to be investigated by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, the Indian Shores Police Department, the St. Petersburg Police Department, and the Treasure Island Police Department.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: