'A dose of her own medicine’: Dolly Parton gets COVID-19 vaccine that she helped fund

In April, country music legend Dolly Parton donated $1 million to help researchers develop Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. Now, Parton has received "a dose of her own medicine."

Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University in 2020 earmarked for vaccine research as scientists rushed to create a shot to protect against COVID-19 amid surging cases and deaths in the U.S. and around the world.

On Tuesday, Parton rolled up her sleeve to receive a shot of the vaccine her donation helped develop.

"Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine,"" Parton wrote in a post on Twitter with a picture of her getting the vaccine.

"I’m old enough to get it and I’m smart enough to get it," Parton said in a video. "I wanted to tell everybody that I think you should get out there and do it too."

She said she even changed the lyrics to her iconic song "Jolene," to "fit the occasion."

"Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I’m begging of you please don’t hesitate," Parton sang. "Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, ‘cause once you’re dead, then that’s a bit too late."

"I think we all want to get back to normal, whatever that is, and that would be a great shot in the arm, wouldn’t it, if we could get back to that?" Parton said.

And Parton had a special message for anyone who is scared to roll up their sleeve.

"I just want to say to all of you cowards out there: Don’t be such a chicken-squat. Get out there and get your shot," Parton exhorted, before putting on her mask and getting her own vaccine.



