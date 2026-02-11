Man accused of Sarasota quadruple murder killed 2 in Fort Lauderdale before taking his own life: SCSO

The Brief A man who investigators say killed four people in Sarasota is also linked to a double homicide in Fort Lauderdale, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. According to investigators, the suspect had been in a previous romantic relationship with one of the victims in Fort Lauderdale and that victim was connected to the Sarasota County victims. The victim’s names have not been released, pending notification of the next of kin.



A man who investigators say killed four people in Sarasota is also linked to a double homicide in Fort Lauderdale, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Investigators said shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, someone called 911 and reported that a man had been shot at a home in the Amberlea neighborhood near Proctor and McIntosh Roads.

When deputies arrived, they said they found neighbors performing CPR on a man in the front yard.

Deputies moved him to a different location and crews with the Sarasota County Fire Department took over. He was pronounced dead a short while later.

The neighbors told deputies that the man’s wife may be inside the home.

The deputies went inside the home because they said they feared for the victim’s wife and that’s where they found the bodies of two men and two women.

While trying to identify the victims and potential suspect, detectives said they got information from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department about a double homicide that they believed might be connected to the Sarasota quadruple murder.

Police gave SCSO the suspect’s vehicle information and said that it had been caught on camera traveling northbound through Punta Gorda before the Sarasota homicide.

Working with Amberlea HOA representatives and neighbors, detectives got video of the suspect’s vehicle entering the neighborhood at 11:01 a.m.

Moments later, investigators said that the sound of gunfire was captured on a neighbor’s Ring camera.

Less than 40 minutes later, the man who was found on the front lawn was seen entering the neighborhood in his vehicle, according to SCSO.

Deputies said the victim went up to the door and was shot.

Afterward, no people were seen entering or leaving the home.

According to investigators, all victims have been identified and the suspect was among those who were found dead inside the home.

Deputies said the suspect’s vehicle was found inside the neighborhood.

According to investigators, the suspect had been in a previous romantic relationship with one of the victims in Fort Lauderdale and that victim was connected to the Sarasota County victims.

What we don't know:

The suspect’s motive for targeting the Sarasota victims is unknown.

The victim’s names have not been released, pending notification of the next of kin.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.