A Tampa neighborhood spreads Christmas joy to those in need

Santa has new elves in the Davis Island community.

The Tampa neighborhood is taking part in the Davis Island Toy Drive.

"We're so thankful for all the residents who have helped us with all these great toys, said Davis island resident Staci Brown.

The drive was started 20 years ago by two sisters. They put Santa on his sleigh and he rides around to parties collecting gifts.

"It’s just grown exponentially every year and we have 21 stops this year we hope we will have two to three thousand presents," said Jeanne Lavettre, toy drive co-founder.

The whole island comes together to collect thousands of presents for kids who otherwise wouldn't have a Christmas.

"We want to be able to help them through this time. So that all the children and families can have a good holiday," explained Staci Brown.

The collected presents are taken to Brown's house. She turns her garage into Santa's workshop for bay area schools and organizations.

They come and shop and take the free gifts to children in need. A community coming together to help make sure every child has a Merry Christmas.