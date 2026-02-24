Human remains found during search for missing Florida mom who vanished 22 years ago: FCSO

article

The Brief Law enforcement officers believe they have found the remains of a Florida mother who disappeared in 2003. Mary Lou Combs was reported missing by her family on October 9, 2003. Anyone with information on this case or any other cold case is asked to contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 386-313-4911 or email tips@flaglersheriff.com. Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).



Law enforcement officers believe they have found the remains of a Florida mother who disappeared in 2003.

The backstory:

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, Mary Lou Combs was last seen by her family on August 19, 2003, as she left the home she shared periodically with her mother and her three children. Her family became concerned when she failed to show up to her daughter’s birthday party days later.

They told investigators that Combs, who was 41 years old at the time, had a history of disappearing, but she usually showed up for her children’s events.

Her family reported her missing on October 9, 2003, after learning that she never collected her paycheck from her former employer, a Food Lion on Flagler Beach.

Courtesy: Flagler County Sheriff's Office

While investigating, detectives said they received tips about Combs’ disappearance, including locations to search for her body and her vehicle, but aerial and water searches did not turn up anything.

Timeline:

In 2020, Sheriff Rick Staly created the Cold Case Unit to investigate unsolved homicides, missing people and sexual assaults. At the time, Sheriff Staly said, "We must be the voice for the victims and their families and to provide answers on what happened and hold offenders accountable."

READ: Man convicted to killing Palmetto grocery store owner in 1987 to be executed on Tuesday

In Feb. 2024, a voluntary dive team, in coordination with the FCSO Cold Case Unit, offered to search for Combs’ vehicle, a red 1996 Plymouth Neon Coupe.

In Oct. 2025, the voluntary dive team found a bumper underwater in the Intracoastal Waterway near the area of 18th Road in Palm Coast. It seemed to be the same make, model, and color of Combs’ vehicle.

Courtesy: Flagler County Sheriff's Office

The vehicle was submerged in about 14–17 feet of water, upside down and partially buried in muck.

Due to the location and fragile condition of the vehicle, the FBI’s underwater search and evidence response team in Miami and its evidence response team in Jacksonville agreed to help recover the vehicle.

READ: Pinellas Park woman arrested for attempted murder after stabbing daughter’s boyfriend, police say

The three-day operation began on February 3, 2026, which is also National Missing Persons Day.

Courtesy: Flagler County Sheriff's Office

During those three days, FBI divers found the vehicle and went inside through the broken driver side window and used dredging equipment to remove its contents by suctioning the items into a sluice basket on shore.

Human remains, including a bone with a metal plate known to have been used in an ankle reconstruction on Combs for an ankle injury, and Combs’ driver’s license were found inside.

Divers also found a size 7 shoe, which is consistent with Combs’ shoe size.

Courtesy: Flagler County Sheriff's Office

The items retrieved included children’s toys, red plastic, a manual window crank, floor mat, and a steering wheel with "Neon" written on it.

READ: Tampa Bay area tourists witness violent cartel retaliation in Mexico after 'El Mencho' killed

Dig deeper:

According to FCSO, rumors that Combs overdosed at a house party and someone then disposed of her body have not been confirmed. Investigators say current evidence indicates this may have been a tragic accident after she accidentally drove her car into the Intracoastal Waterway and likely drowned.

What they're saying:

"I would like to acknowledge the men and women of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office who have worked diligently on this recovery mission as well as the FBI, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, District 23 Medical Examiner’s Office, Ken Fleming from Recon Dive Recovery, and Vern Shurtz from Helo & Sub. By working together, we were able to solve this case and provide some answers and peace to the Combs family after decades of uncertainty," said Sheriff Staly.

Courtesy: Flagler County Sheriff's Office

What's next:

Detectives are currently awaiting confirmation on where the medical devices were shipped and whether the serial numbers were registered to Combs.

The human remains are currently with the medical examiner, who is conducting an investigation to determine the cause of death. Once the investigation is complete, they’ll be sent to a lab, and the DNA will be cross-referenced with the DNA on file to determine if they are a match for Combs.

The investigation is still active and detectives are working with the medical examiner and DNA to confirm the identity of the remains and determine the cause of death.

Courtesy: Flagler County Sheriff's Office

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case or any other cold case is asked to contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 386-313-4911 or email tips@flaglersheriff.com. Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).