17-year-old among youngest competitors in NASCAR Truck Series at Firestone Grand Prix of St. Pete

The Brief The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg returns Friday, transforming downtown streets around Albert Whitted Airport into a racecourse. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series joins the weekend lineup for the first time. Seventeen-year-old Ben Maier, one of the youngest drivers in NASCAR’s top three national series, is set to compete.



The track is set, the walls are up and engines are ready to roar in downtown St. Petersburg.

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg kicks off Friday, turning the streets surrounding Albert Whitted Airport into a 1.8-mile, 14-turn street course.

New this year, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series joins the high-speed weekend, bringing with it one of the sport’s youngest competitors.

What we know:

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will make its debut appearance at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg this weekend.

Among the drivers competing is 17-year-old Ben Maier, a Maryland native who is now one of the youngest drivers across NASCAR’s top three national series.

If Maier qualifies Friday, he will race in Saturday’s 80-lap "Only Bulls Green Flag 150," scheduled for 12:23 p.m.

The backstory:

Maier says racing has been part of his life for as long as he can remember.

"I started go-karting when I was three, and ever since then I just kept on moving up the ranks," Maier said.

With his father, Jim, by his side, Maier has competed in a variety of racing disciplines, including Legends cars, micro sprints, Miatas, Stadium Super Trucks, Nitro Cross and TA2.

He draws inspiration from his mother as well, a former sailboat racer, and carries her legacy through his number, 67.

"I just like going fast, racing people close quarters, passing and just being around people on the track is really fun," Maier said.

What's next:

Practice and qualifying begins Friday on the downtown street course.

For Maier, this marks his third race in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, an opportunity he calls a dream come true.

"I’ve watched it my whole life growing up, so it’s kind of like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me," he said.

As for advice to other young racers? He said, "Don’t be intimidated by bigger races that you haven’t done, and don’t give up."