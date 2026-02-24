Murder suspect on the run following deadly shooting at Jade Fox Lounge

article

The Brief Police in Lakeland are searching for a suspect they say shot and killed a man outside the entrance to Jade Fox Lounge early Sunday morning. An arrest warrant has been issued for Janard Dominic Childs, 34, of Lakeland, in connection with the deadly shooting. Anyone with information on Childs’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Lakeland Police Department at 863-834-6900.



Police in Lakeland are searching for a suspect they say shot and killed a man outside the entrance to Jade Fox Lounge early Sunday morning.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Janard Dominic Childs, 34, of Lakeland, in connection with the deadly shooting.

The backstory:

Lakeland police were on patrol in the north end of the parking lot around 2 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots.

The officers said they found a silver Dodge pickup truck with the driver’s door open, parked in front of the business.

READ: Human remains found during search for missing Florida mom who vanished 22 years ago: FCSO

They added that Deandre Montgomery, 38, was lying on the ground near the driver’s door with multiple gunshot wounds.

Despite police providing life-saving measures, Montgomery died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.

Dig deeper:

Detectives say Childs went up to Montgomery’s vehicle and started an argument that turned physical.

During the altercation, police say Childs pulled out a gun and shot Montgomery several times before taking off in a white Lincoln SUV that was waiting nearby.

READ: Man convicted to killing Palmetto grocery store owner in 1987 to be executed on Tuesday

Detectives got an arrest warrant for Childs, who is charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and tampering with/destroying physical evidence.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Childs’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Lakeland Police Department at 863-834-6900.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a $5,000 cash reward can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers by:

Calling 1-888-400-TIPS (8477).

Dialing **TIPS from a cell phone.

Visiting www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click "Submit A Tip".

Downloading the free "P3tips" app on a smartphone or tablet.