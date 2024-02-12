Accused criminals in matching Cookie Monster pajamas rob Florida hardware store at gunpoint

Cookie Monster may be known for his love of sweet treats, but a pair of Florida fugitives were searching for anything but baked goods when police say they robbed a Lowe’s hardware store at gunpoint while wearing pajama bottoms depicting the famous Sesame Street character's face.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, a man and a woman went into the Lowe’s hardware store on Pine Island Road wearing matching Cookie Monster pajamas bottoms and tried to leave the store without paying for their items.

A man and a woman are accused of robbing a Florida hardware store in Cookie Monster pajamas. Image is courtesy of the Cape Coral Police Department.

When the pair were stopped by the store’s loss prevention team, police say the man revealed a gun in his waistband, made threats and left the store.

Anyone who recognizes the couple is asked to contact police.