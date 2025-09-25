Accused DUI driver arrested following deadly head-on crash in St. Pete

The Brief A woman was killed and a man weas seriously injured in a head-on crash in St. Pete on Wednesday. It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of 38th Avenue North. Brett McClelland was charged with DUI manslaughter and DUI causing serious bodily injury.



A deadly crash is under investigation in St. Petersburg.

The backstory:

According to the St. Peterburg Police Department, Brett McClelland was driving a Subaru Outback westbound in the 7800 block of 38th Avenue North, when he swerved into oncoming traffic around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators said he hit a Toyota sedan head-on, seriously injuring its driver and female passenger.

The passenger died of her injuries at the hospital.

Investigators said McClelland was also treated for injuries and found to be under the influence and arrested.

He was charged with DUI manslaughter and DUI causing serious bodily injury.