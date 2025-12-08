Accused kitten killer stomped on feline’s head during domestic dispute: HCSO

The Brief A Spring Hill man is accused of killing a kitten during a domestic dispute with his live-in girlfriend early Saturday morning. Deputies said the victim told them that during an argument with her live-in boyfriend Cayden Lemay, he became physically aggressive, pushed the victim into a bathroom and killed her 12-week-old kitten. Lemay was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty – domestic battery.



A Spring Hill man is accused of killing a kitten during a domestic dispute with his live-in girlfriend early Saturday morning.

What we know:

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to a home on Lightwood Street around 1:30 a.m. to investigate a reported battery.

Deputies said the victim told them that during an argument with her live-in boyfriend, Cayden Lemay, he became physically aggressive and pushed the victim into a bathroom.

Dig deeper:

The victim also told deputies that Lemay grabbed her 12-week-old kitten, forcibly threw the kitten to the ground, and stomped on it, causing the animal's death.

Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office

Animal Services went to the home and took possession of the deceased kitten.

Lemay was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty – domestic battery.

What they're saying:

In a press release, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office wrote, "The Hernando County Sheriff's Office was deeply saddened to learn this kitten, who was adopted from Animal Services, was the victim of a random act of senseless violence."