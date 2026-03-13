Proposed Two Rivers Ranch development could bring thousands of homes to northeast Hillsborough County

The Brief The development would be located on Two Rivers Ranch, which is owned by the Thomas Family, across from Hillsborough River State Park in Thonotosassa. Neighbors are concerned about the area's water supply, wildlife, traffic and infrastructure. There will be an upcoming Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners meeting on April 9 where the commission will decide whether to refer the application to the state for their opinion.



A proposed development could bring thousands of new homes to northeast unincorporated Hillsborough County, drawing pushback from nearby residents.

It would be located on Two Rivers Ranch, which is owned by the Thomas Family, across from Hillsborough River State Park off of US Highway 301 in Thonotosassa.

Local perspective:

Carl Bailey says he grew up surrounded by nature at his parents' home off of US Highway 301. His parents built their home in the early 70s.

"All people don't want to live house to house," said Carl's stepmother, Cathy Bailey. 'They want to see animals growing in the woods and making their own families. It's just a whole different life than city life, really is."

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And, they're afraid this way of living may be taken away.

Big picture view:

A proposed development would sit just across the highway at Two Rivers Ranch. Currently, the site can be considered for a little more than 700 homes. However, the Thomas Family is applying for consideration of up to nearly 4,000 homes.

What they're saying:

The Bailey's and their neighbors are concerned about the area's water supply, wildlife, traffic, and infrastructure.

"This affects everyone downriver in Hillsborough because we need this property to remain a viable water source, and we don't need 3,900 more straws sticking into the Florida Aquifer," said Carl Bailey.

"My concerns for this proposed development are increased taxes, because the truth is the commissioners can make the decisions today, but really it's going to be my future that's affected and by children's future that's affected," said Carleigh Ethington, another concerned resident.

The other side:

In a statement, the Thomas Family's attorney, Kami Corbett, told FOX 13:

"The proposed Two Rivers development represents a pioneering approach to environmental stewardship and community planning — permanently preserving the precious natural resources along the Hillsborough River and Blackwater Creek corridors while creating thoughtfully designed housing that honors the legacy of conservation and stewardship of the Thomas family for generations to come."

What's next:

Bailey says the Thomas family and the community need to come together to find a plan that's feasible.

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"Letting the state buy some of this land, which the Thomas family has donated before, so we can protect the rural lifestyle out here and have a development plan that's not going to bankrupt the people out here with increased property taxes and insurance," said Carl.

There will be an upcoming Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners meeting on April 9 where the commission will decide whether to refer the application to the state for their opinion.